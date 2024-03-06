DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A U.S. destroyer shot down drones and a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels toward it in the Red Sea. That’s according to the U.S. military’s Central Command early Tuesday. The assault Tuesday targeted the USS Carney, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The rebels claimed the attack, though they said they targeted two American warships, without elaborating. Meanwhile, the Indian navy released footage of its sailors fighting a fire aboard a container ship that was targeted by the Houthis in the Gulf of Aden on Monday. Smoke poured out of one container aboard the vessel, which also showed scorch marks from the impact from a Houthi missile.

