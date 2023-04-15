LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — For more than a decade, Bolivia was an economic oasis in a turbulent region, with low inflation and high growth. Now a shortage of dollars amid dwindling international reserves is leading to questions about whether what has been described as the country’s “economic miracle” is coming to an end. The scarcity of the greenback, which the government blames on speculation, means that for the first time since 2011, a parallel market for the U.S. dollar has emerged that charges slightly more than the official price.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.