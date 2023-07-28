MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona praised Wesleyan University’s elimination of legacy admissions on a visit Friday to discuss the administration’s response to the Supreme Court ruling that struck down affirmative action in higher education. The administration has been considering steps it can take to protect diversity on campuses in the wake of the ruling, which took away a tool colleges have used for decades. President Joe Biden has singled out admissions preferences for children of alumni, who are often mostly white, as an issue of concern. The Education Department has opened a civil rights investigation into legacy admissions at Harvard.

