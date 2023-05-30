By RAF CASERT
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and the European Union’s top justice official are criticizing Polish plans for a law that could keep political opponents from holding public office without full legal recourse. The  EU also threatened to take measures if it became fully clear such a law would undermine democratic standards. Polish President Andrzej Duda said early this week he would sign a bill that critics view as a tool to remove from political life the opponents of the ruling party — mostly notably opposition leader Donald Tusk.  Experts say it violates the Polish Constitution and the opposition has called on Duda to reject it.

