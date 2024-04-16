MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States has filed a labor complaint panel after Mexico refused to act on alleged union-busting by a Mexican company. The U.S. Trade Representatives Office said Tuesday it has filed a request for a dispute settlement panel under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement, known as the USMCA. The trade pact established rapid-resolution mechanisms to guarantee unions the right to organize in Mexico. Mexico usually agrees to require companies to comply. But Mexico refused to act in the case of a call center that allegedly threatened or fired union organizers. It is only the second time the United States has filed such a complaint.

