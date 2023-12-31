BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military says it shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired toward a container ship by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. Hours later, four boats tried to attack the same ship, but U.S. forces opened fire, killing several of the armed crews, the U.S. Central Command said. No one was injured on the ship. The attacks on the Singapore-flagged MAERSK HANGZHOU came amid heightening tension in the Red Sea following attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis. They say their attacks aim to end Israel’s air-and-ground offensive targeting the Gaza Strip following the attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct.7.

