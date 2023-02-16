By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. forest managers in New Mexico are moving ahead with plans to kill feral cattle they say are threatening public safety and natural resources in the nation’s first designated wilderness. The Gila National Forest issued its decision Thursday amid pressure from environmental groups to protect the Gila Wilderness, and criticism from ranchers who say the aerial gunning operation amounts to animal cruelty. Agriculture advocates are concerned about the precedent the decision could set elsewhere in the drought-stricken West. Environmentalists have been pushing for years to curb grazing on public lands, saying livestock are trampling grasslands and eroding stream banks.