By Philip Wang, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — The US government on Sunday urged insurance companies to make advanced payments to health care providers following a cyberattack that disrupted insurance processing systems.

The cyberattack had “significant impact” on Change Healthcare, a unit of health IT giant UnitedHealth Group, which processes 15 billion health care transactions annually. CNN previously reported that the cyberattack has resulted in pharmacies and hospitals unable to process prescription bills across the country.

“We are asking private sector leaders across the health care industry — especially other payers — to meet the moment,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su wrote in a letter.

The two specifically called on UnitedHealth Group to “ensure no provider is compromised by their cash flow challenges” through expedited delivery of advanced payment and more frequent communication.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.