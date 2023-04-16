By Oren Liebermann, CNN

A US helicopter raid in northeast Syria targeted a senior ISIS leader and planner early Monday morning, according to a spokesman for US Central Command.

“We believe the raid killed a senior ISIS Syria leader and operational planner responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe,” said Col. Joe Buccino. The identity of the target was not immediately available.

Two other armed individuals were also killed in the raid, Buccino said.

No US forces were wounded in the raid and no helicopters were shot down, Buccino added.

The US has remained focused on the defeat of ISIS in Syria and Iraq as part of an ongoing campaign to prevent the terror organization from growing again.

One week ago, the US captured an ISIS operative and two of his associates in eastern Syria in another helicopter raid, CENTCOM said.

“Operations against ISIS are important for the security and stability of the region,” Buccino said following the raid.

