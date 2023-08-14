WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States, Japan and South Korea are expected to announce plans for expanded military cooperation on ballistic missile defenses and technology development when their leaders meet at Camp David for a summit Friday. That’s according to two senior Biden administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss planning for the summit. The officials say the announcements will be part of a broad set of initiatives that will be unveiled as President Joe Biden hosts Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for the one-day gathering. The summit comes amid a thaw in the historically complicated relationship between Japan and South Korea.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.