By Tierney Sneed, CNN
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Railway Company on Thursday, seeking damages for alleged Clean Water Act violations for the pollutants that were said to have been discharged with the rail derailment in Ohio earlier this year.
CNN has reached out to Norfolk Southern for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
