ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — New U.S. legislation would ban imported products containing critical green transition minerals mined by child labor in Congo. The bill seeks to counter China’s control of the “strategic” minerals in global supply for electric vehicles and other products. Hazardous and exploitative labor is rife in Congo’s cobalt and copper mines, which China overwhelmingly controls. Cobalt is a mineral used to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, a key pillar of President Joe Biden’s climate plans. Congo is the world’s largest producer of the mineral, and China’s control of mines there strengthens Beijing’s position in the global supply chain for EVs and other products.

