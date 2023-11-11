By Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — A US military aircraft crashed in a training accident in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Friday evening, according to the US European Command, though there were few other details provided.

In a statement, European Command would not identify what type of aircraft went down or whether anyone was killed, and it’s not clear what the status of the crew is.

“Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information on the personnel involved at this time,” the statement said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. European Command stressed that the incident happened during a training exercise and was not related to Israel’s fighting in Gaza or the fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border.

“We can definitively say that the aircraft sortie was purely related to training and there are no indications of hostile activity,” the statement said.

European Command said more information would be provided “as the situation develops.”

