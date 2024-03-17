DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The U.S. is scrambling to assess the future of its counterterrorism operations in the Sahel region of Africa after the ruling junta in Niger announced it was ending military cooperation with Washington. The U.S. military has hundreds of troops stationed at a major airbase in the country that is used to deploy flights over the vast Sahel region where jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group operate. The junta’s spokesperson also described U.S. flights over Niger’s territory in recent weeks as illegal. A local activist who assists Niger’s new military rulers with their communications says the U.S. cannot stay.

By JESSICA DONATI and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.