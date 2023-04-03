BEIRUT (AP) — The United States military says a drone strike carried out by the U.S.-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed a senior member of the Islamic State group who was in charge of planning attacks in Europe, The man killed Monday in the strike was identified by a U.S. military statement as Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jbouri. The military statement added that his death “will temporarily disrupt the organization’s ability to plot external attacks.” The strike was the latest in a series of attacks over the past years targeting al-Qaida-linked militants and senior members of the Islamic State group in northwestern Syria.

