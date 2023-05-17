LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — A U.S. Navy commander says there is “no significant change” in the conduct of Russian aircraft and warships toward Western naval and air assets in the eastern Mediterranean as Moscow’s war in Ukraine grinds on. Cmdr. Peter C. Flynn told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Russian warplanes and naval vessels have been conducting themselves professionally like other military forces in the region and there’s been no indication of any heightened aggression or hostility. Flynn spoke to the AP aboard the USS Arleigh Burke. The destroyer is docked at Cyprus’ main Limassol port.

