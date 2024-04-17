TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. 7th Fleet says a Navy P-8A Poseidon flew through the Taiwan Strait, a day after U.S. and Chinese defense chiefs held their first talks since Nov. 2022. The patrol and reconnaissance plane “transited the Taiwan Strait in international airspace” on Wednesday, the 7th Fleet said in a news release. “By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations,” the release said. Although the critical 160 kilometer-wide strait is international waters, China considers the passage of foreign military aircraft and ships through it as a challenge to its sovereignty and claim to Taiwan.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.