CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Navy helicopter has crashed into the Pacific Ocean off of Southern California during a training exercise. Authorities say all six crewmembers survived. A Navy spokesperson says the MH-60R Seahawk crashed in the waters of San Diego Bay shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A safety boat was on hand and the crewmembers were taken in for medical evaluations. The Navy says it isn’t aware of any critical or life-threatening injuries. The crash site was in Coronado, across an inlet from San Diego. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

