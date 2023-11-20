KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii (AP) — A U.S. Navy plane overshot a runway and went into a bay in Hawaii, the military said Monday. The P8-A aircraft overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, said U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez. He did not have further information, including any details on injuries. The base is about 10 miles from Honolulu on Oahu.

