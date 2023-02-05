By NOMAAN MERCHANT, MICHAEL BALSAMO, and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has offered to brief congressional leaders on its investigation into the classified documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence. That’s according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday. A briefing could come as soon as this week. But it may not meet bipartisan demands from lawmakers who say they have national security concerns also about papers found in the private possession of President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence. Any briefing isn’t expected to include direct access to the documents that were seized.