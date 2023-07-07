ROME (AP) — An American Jesuit who runs outreach ministry for LGBTQ+ Catholics has been tapped by Pope Francis to be among the participants in a major gathering of bishops and laypeople at the Vatican later this year. The Vatican on Friday unveiled the names of bishops, priests, nuns and laypersons who will participate in the weeks-long meeting that the pope has called for October. Among those chosen is the Rev. James Martin, who has long advocated for greater inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community in the Catholic church. Francis has also made it possible for women to have a greater role in the gathering. But an advocate for LGBTQ+ Catholics expressed disappointment no openly LGBTQ+ delegates will participate in gathering.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.