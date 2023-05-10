CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Rep. George Santos has been arrested on federal criminal charges. The indictment says the New York Republican induced supporters to donate to a company under the false pretense the money would be used to support his campaign. U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said Wednesday the indictment “seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations.” Santos has faced outrage over revelations he fabricated parts of his life story, including lying about being a wealthy Wall Street dealmaker. The congressman told The Associated Press on Tuesday he hadn’t been told of the charges.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and JAKE OFFENHARTZ Associated Press

