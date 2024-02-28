DENVER (AP) — The oldest son of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has been arrested in connection with a recent string of vehicle break-ins and property thefts. Police in Rifle, Colorado, say 18-year-old Tyler Jay Boebert was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is facing possible felony charges, Those charges include criminal possession of identification documents involving multiple victims and conspiracy to commit a felony. They say he also faces over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses. It’s not known whether Boebert has a lawyer representing him.

