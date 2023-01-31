By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing sanctions on a group of people and organizations connected to Myanmar’s military regime as the two-year anniversary nears for the coup that removed the country’s civilian government. The Treasury Department says six people and three organizations were designed for sanctions, including the country’s elections commission, several mining firms and their executives, and current and former military officials. The sanctions block access to money and resources under U.S. control. The sanctions come as Myanmar’s military has conducted aerial bombings and other attacks against pro-democracy forces, killing and displacing civilians.