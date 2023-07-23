By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says a nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine has arrived in South Korea in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month. The USS Annapolis arrived to Jeju Island about a week after the USS Kentucky docked at Busan. The Kentucky was the first U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea reacted by test-firing missiles, and its defense minister said the sub’s arrival could be grounds for the North to use a nuclear weapon. The Annapolis is nuclear-powered but armed with conventional weapons. The South Korean navy said the Annapolis mainly docked to load supplies but there were discussions about training exercises.

