BEIRUT (AP) — Senior U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, who is visiting Beirut, says if a truce is reached in the Gaza Strip, it will not automatically translate to calm along the volatile Lebanon-Israel border which has witnessed a rise in tensions. Since the Israel-Hamas war started, Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israel almost daily, displacing thousands of people and spiking fear the conflict may spread in the region. Hochstein’s comments on Monday came hours after Hezbollah’s deputy leader reiterated that the only way to stop the war along the Lebanon-Israel border is to end the war in Gaza.

