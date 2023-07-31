By Natasha Bertrand and Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has decided that the headquarters of US Space Command will remain in Colorado and not move to Alabama, a US official told CNN on Monday, reversing a decision by then-President Donald Trump.

US Space Command, which is a joint command and separate from the US Space Force military branch, is currently housed in Colorado Springs, but the Air Force under Trump recommended near the end of his presidency that the command be moved to Huntsville, Alabama.

The Associated Press first reported the news Monday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.