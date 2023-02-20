By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies are urging the U.N. Security Council to condemn North Korea’s unlawful ballistic missile launches. But China and Russia blamed the U.S. for escalating tensions by increasing military exercises targeting Pyongyang. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council at an emergency meeting Monday that at a minimum all 15 members should be agreeable to condemning the North’s missile launches, to urging Pyongyang to comply with its resolutions, and “to engage in meaningful dialogue.” She warned the council that its silence leads to “irrelevance.” Pyongyang’s allies China and Russia countered that what’s needed now is dialogue between North Korea and the Biden administration, a de-escalation of military exercises and an easing of sanctions.