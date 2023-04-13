By Alicia Wallace, CNN
US inflation at the wholesale level continued its downward slide in March with annualized price increases sinking dramatically to 2.7% from 4.6%, according to the Producer Price Index released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
On a monthly basis, producer prices slumped by 0.5%.
Economists were expecting annual inflation, as measured by the PPI, to land at 3% for the 12 months ended in March and for no change from the month before.
This story is developing and will be updated.
