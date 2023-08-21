By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the returning first-team All-Americans who were selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team. Notre Dame offensive tackle and Miami safety Kam Kinchens also followed up their All-America 2022 seasons by being named preseason All-Americans by AP Top 25 voters. Two-time defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia has the most players on the first team with four, including tight end Brock Bowers. Ohio State is next with three.
