WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced it is issuing more than $228 million to support public schools, roads and other municipal services through the agency’s Secure Rural Schools Program program.
The program was reauthorized for fiscal years 2021 through 2023 by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Funds will be paid to 742 eligible counties in 41 states and Puerto Rico.
“The Secure Rural Schools program is one of many ways the Forest Service provides continuous support to communities across the country,” Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said. “Not only do these dollars provide funding for schools and roads, but the program also reimburses counties for providing emergency services on national forests and supports the development of community wildfire protection plans, all critical programs designed to improve the quality of life in these communities.”
The Forest Service retains some of the funding to support projects that improve forest conditions and support jobs in rural communities. Advisory Committees made up of residents representing varied interests and areas of expertise review and recommend the projects that meet their local needs.
In addition to Secure Rural Schools payments, the Forest Service is using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act funding to improve forest conditions, support local economies and create jobs by investing in forest restoration projects, road and trail maintenance, recreation opportunities and wood innovation development.
Over the past 10 years, the Forest Service has distributed $2.4 billion through the Secure Rural Schools Program program. This year’s payments to states are below.
- Alabama: $1,592,935
- Alaska: $10,493,105
- Arizona: $9,382,509
- Arkansas: $5,240,717
- California: $32,535,506
- Colorado: $11,920,745
- Florida: $2,165,753
- Georgia: $1,201,669
- Idaho: $22,993,216
- Illinois: $219,617
- Indiana: $230,545
- Kentucky: $1,218,658
- Louisiana: $1,540,415
- Maine: $62,592
- Michigan: $3,058,004
- Minnesota: $2,111,545
- Mississippi: $4,344,135
- Missouri: $2,678,719
- Montana: $14,255,025
- Nebraska: $169,974
- Nevada: $3,411,616
- New Hampshire: $428,027
- New Mexico: $9,588,527
- New York: $17,905
- North Carolina: $1,383,685
- North Dakota: $289
- Ohio: $213,428
- Oklahoma: $784,344
- Oregon: $45,656,904
- Pennsylvania: $2,827,147
- Puerto Rico: $167,296
- South Carolina: $1,382,911
- South Dakota: $1,233,941
- Tennessee: $1,022,448
- Texas: $1,852,860
- Utah: $7,659,122
- Vermont: $293,711
- Virginia: $1,392,356
- Washington: $14,562,647
- West Virginia: $1,391,968
- Wisconsin: $1,539,177
- Wyoming: $4,422,350
TOTAL: $228,648,043
For payment information by county, visit Secure Rural Schools – Payments | US Forest Service.