WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced it is issuing more than $228 million to support public schools, roads and other municipal services through the agency’s Secure Rural Schools Program program.

The program was reauthorized for fiscal years 2021 through 2023 by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Funds will be paid to 742 eligible counties in 41 states and Puerto Rico.

“The Secure Rural Schools program is one of many ways the Forest Service provides continuous support to communities across the country,” Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said. “Not only do these dollars provide funding for schools and roads, but the program also reimburses counties for providing emergency services on national forests and supports the development of community wildfire protection plans, all critical programs designed to improve the quality of life in these communities.”

The Forest Service retains some of the funding to support projects that improve forest conditions and support jobs in rural communities. Advisory Committees made up of residents representing varied interests and areas of expertise review and recommend the projects that meet their local needs.

In addition to Secure Rural Schools payments, the Forest Service is using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act funding to improve forest conditions, support local economies and create jobs by investing in forest restoration projects, road and trail maintenance, recreation opportunities and wood innovation development.

Over the past 10 years, the Forest Service has distributed $2.4 billion through the Secure Rural Schools Program program. This year’s payments to states are below.

Alabama: $1,592,935 Alaska: $10,493,105 Arizona: $9,382,509 Arkansas: $5,240,717 California: $32,535,506 Colorado: $11,920,745 Florida: $2,165,753 Georgia: $1,201,669 Idaho: $22,993,216 Illinois: $219,617 Indiana: $230,545 Kentucky: $1,218,658 Louisiana: $1,540,415 Maine: $62,592 Michigan: $3,058,004 Minnesota: $2,111,545 Mississippi: $4,344,135 Missouri: $2,678,719 Montana: $14,255,025 Nebraska: $169,974 Nevada: $3,411,616 New Hampshire: $428,027 New Mexico: $9,588,527 New York: $17,905 North Carolina: $1,383,685 North Dakota: $289 Ohio: $213,428 Oklahoma: $784,344 Oregon: $45,656,904 Pennsylvania: $2,827,147 Puerto Rico: $167,296 South Carolina: $1,382,911 South Dakota: $1,233,941 Tennessee: $1,022,448 Texas: $1,852,860 Utah: $7,659,122 Vermont: $293,711 Virginia: $1,392,356 Washington: $14,562,647 West Virginia: $1,391,968 Wisconsin: $1,539,177 Wyoming: $4,422,350

TOTAL: $228,648,043

For payment information by county, visit Secure Rural Schools – Payments | US Forest Service.