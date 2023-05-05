BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – As the construction and widening of the three mile stretch of 45th E. (Crowley Rd.) near 1st St. and Lincoln Rd. continues, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies remind motorists who travel into these areas to use extra caution.

For the most part, the Round About intersections at 1st St. and Lincoln Rd. will remain open as crews from HK Construction continue to work in portions of 45th E. adjacent to those areas; however, motorists should be mindful of construction signage, areas closed to local traffic only, and rough road surfaces.

The sheriff’s office asks you pay extra attention to and obey construction signage indicating traffic control detours as they are in place for the safety of people working in those areas and the public. Many of these detours re-route traffic through side streets and neighborhoods, and they ask motorists to be respectful of residents in those areas by obeying speed limits, stop signs, and yield signs.

While this project is expected to take a considerable amount of time, the end result will provide safer conditions and better flow of traffic for everyone. The more motorists can be patient, adhere to the traffic signs and detours, the quicker this project can be finished and serve everyone. Those who travel into closed off areas take on the risk of injuring themselves, construction workers, and damage to property in addition to potential criminal consequences.