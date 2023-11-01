LOS ANGELES (AP) — While Usher gears up for his 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance, the singer will lean on his previous experience of hitting the NFL’s biggest stage to help him prepare. The Grammy winner says he’s using his appearance with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am in 2011 as a “cheat sheet.” He will headline the halftime festivities from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 — the same day he’s expected to release his ninth studio album “Coming Home.” As Usher prepares for the Super Bowl stage, he’s taking a moment to bring awareness to early Type 1 diabetes screening through the 1 Pledge movement, which launched Wednesday.

