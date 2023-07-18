SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) – Utah tight end Brant Kuithe headlined the six players representing the Utes on the preseason All-Pac-12 1st Team, which was announced by the conference Tuesday.

Keith, along with offensive lineman Sataoa Lame and Keaton Bills, earned spots on the offensive side of the ball. Defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, linebacker Karene Reid, and safety Cole Bishop made the defensive 1st team.

In total, the Utes had 12 players that made the preseason all-conference list.

Utah’s season opener is Aug. 31 at home against Florida at 6:00 p.m. MT.