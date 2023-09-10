LOGAN, Utah (KIFI) – The Utah State Aggies practically lived in the end zone Saturday night, scoring 78 points, their most in a game since 1919, in a 78-28 victory against the Idaho State Bengals.

The explosion of offense came in the second quarter for Utah State. The Aggies tallied 44 points in that frame alone to turn a 7-7 game after one quarter into a 51-14 lead at halftime.

Idaho State, showed plenty of positives despite the 50-point loss. Rigby native Christian Fredericksen led all receivers with 116 yards on eight catches and two touchdowns. The Bengals also scored 28 points in back-to-back games, which they only did twice total in the last two seasons.

Next up, ISU gets to open up the newly renovated Holt Arena Saturday at 4:00 p.m. MT against the Northern Iowa Panthers, while it will be a short week for Utah State because the Aggies travel to Air Force Friday at 6:00 p.m. MT.