SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL) — More than a dozen big game animals and over 100 fish have been found illegally killed since the start of August, Utah conservation officials say.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers found the illegally killed animals as they met with about 10,000 hunters and anglers and inspected the hunting and fishing licenses of more than 4,000 people between Aug. 1 and Monday, division officials said Tuesday.

About 500 citations were also issued over the past six weeks, while officers are also investigating other violations that may be turned over to the state’s court system, agency officials added. They note that the fall hunting season is when wildlife violations increase.

“Hunters need to take responsibility for knowing the law, having a current hunting or combination license and also knowing what species and areas their permits allow them to hunt before they go out into the field,” Utah Division of Utah Wildlife Capt. Chad Bettridge said in a statement.

The consequences of poaching range in severity based on several factors, including the species and size of the animal. Those who violate the law can face fines, large restitution fees and can have their hunting and fishing privileges revoked.

Close to 1,300 animals were illegally killed last year, which was an 11% increase from the previous year, according to the division.

This year’s extra patrols began as multiple hunts started, though Utah’s general-season rifle deer hunt, as well as several other major fall hunts, won’t begin until October. Utah conservation officers received 123 tips through various reporting tools over the past six weeks that helped in the investigations, division officials said.

As the primary hunting season nears, Bettridge said there are a few things people can do to combat illegal hunting:

If you see someone potentially breaking a wildlife law, get their license plate number. This, Bettridge said, is the “most critical piece of information” that someone can provide in cracking a case. Observe from a distance and take note of as many details as possible, but don’t confront a potential wildlife law violator. A confrontation can be “uncomfortable” and may put people in “harm’s way,” he adds. Report any potential crime to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, either by calling the state’s tip hotline at 1-800-662-3337, texting officers at 847411, submitting an online report or using the division’s law enforcement app. People can also call the nearest local police dispatch number if they prefer. “We need your help. Please keep your eyes and ears open and report suspicious activity to us,” he said. “Working together, we can enforce wildlife laws, which help with wildlife conservation and maintaining healthy populations, and also keep our recreating public safe.”

