UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Families of the children and teachers killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre are renewing demands for criminal charges after a scathing Justice Department report again laid bare numerous failures by police during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. In the report released Thursday, federal officials detail “cascading failures” by police in responding to the 2022 massacre of 19 students and two teachers, They include officers waiting more than an hour to confront and kill the gunman, and repeatedly giving false information to grieving families about what happened. It is up to local prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

By ACACIA CORONADO and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

