POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Wedding season is coming, and brides-to-be in Pocatello have a chance this weekend to prepare.
Valentine Ballroom and Bridal is hosting its annual Bridal Gala on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m.
The gala will feature a variety of vendors, and a fashion show starting at 1 p.m.
Valentine Ballroom Owner Mecinna Price says about 90% of their bookings account for the entire wedding experience.
She says this event will help simulate that.
Tickets for the event are $10. They can be purchased via Venmo to @candace-sandy.
