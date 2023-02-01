IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – JustServe Idaho Falls is looking for those who want to share the love this Valentine’s Day season. For a third year, the service group works to create and deliver Valentine cards to local senior citizens.

Schools, church groups and locals are encouraged to join JustServe in creating and making cards.

Those interested in making a card can follow the organizations “Heart to Heart” template, or get creative and create some of their own.

Drop off bins are located at Senior Solutions at 2296 N Yellowstone Hwy #301 both inside and outside. Cards can be dropped off from now until Feb. 8.

For more information, head to JustServe’s website.