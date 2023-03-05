By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Stars such as Avril Lavigne sat beneath the gothic style arches of Lanvin’s ornate Paris venue to view the old couture house’s latest designs, which riffed subtly on history. Here are some highlights of Sunday’s ready-to-wear collections. References to the 1940s, 1980s, the 18th century, the medieval and the Renaissance mingled together inside the historic arches of Paris’ thirteenth century College of Bernardins. Yet despite these myriad styles, this fall-winter collection remained a pared down affair — simply chic, and intentionally lacking in adornments and embellishments. There were some nice touches. Stud-like polka-dots adorned shirts, slit skirt-suits and coats provided a lift.