BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – A van catches fire Monday afternoon in Bonneville County.
This video comes to us from Ethan Milne, one of our young viewers. He saw it happen on East Iona Road in front of Rocky Mountain Middle School shortly after 4 p.m.
Firefighters got there as fast as they could, but the front end of the van was destroyed.
No word on a cause of the fire or any injuries.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.