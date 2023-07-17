By CBS DETROIT

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Michigan (WWJ) — Dearborn Heights police are investigating after vandals damaged the Warren Valley Golf Course in Dearborn Heights Saturday night.

According to Jason Pearsall, the managing partner of Warren Valley Golf Course, an unauthorized golf cart entered the grounds through a construction entrance at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The vandals left tire marks on fairways and greens. Seven greens, a bunker and its surrounding area were damaged, as were several sections of nearby fairways. The cost of repairs is estimated to be at least $10,000.

“We have some good evidence that will help us identify those responsible,” said Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod Hart in a statement. “We have received reports the golf cart is owned by a Dearborn Heights resident and has been observed driving in the area of the golf course. I strongly encourage the owner and those responsible turn themselves into the Dearborn Heights Police Department as investigative resources and time will be added to restitution fees. I am confident we will identify those responsible”.

“Although repairs are underway and the course remains open, it will take several weeks to restore it to its previous state,” said Pearsall in a Facebook post. “We kindly request our valued golfing customers to exercise patience during this period. There is no justification for causing such extensive damage to a golf course”.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Dearborn Heights police at 313-277-6770.

