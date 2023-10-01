IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Toilet paper, paper towels, and other items were found thrown across a gymnasium floor Sunday afternoon at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Idaho Falls.

Police said two juveniles were responsible for the damages found inside the church located at 1860 Kearney Street. The two juveniles were released to their parents.

Pictures show items were thrown on the gym floor, including toilet paper, paper towels, ice-melt salt, tables and chairs. Other parts of the building were also reported with minor damage.

Church officials say they will continue to assess the damage and have it cleaned up in the next couple of days.