By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Vanessa Hudgens is officially a fiancée and offered a glimpse of her engagement ring from Major League Baseball outfielder Cole Tucker for the first time on Instagram on Thursday.

News that Hudgens and Tucker were reportedly engaged began circulating last week, but the couple confirmed the news via the joint social media post.

“YES. We couldn’t be happier,” Hudgens wrote alongside a photo of the happy couple in a location that appears to be Paris. A photo of Hudgens’ solitaire diamond ring is showcased in an accompanying photo.

The couple were first linked in November 2020 when Hudgens posted a photo of herself captioned “date night” and was photographed holding hands with Tucker later that night.

During an appearance on the “Drew Barrymore Show” in May 2021, the “High School Musical” actor said she first connected with Tucker when she joined a Zoom meditation group that a friend invited her to participate in.

“We started talking and it’s wild that we found each other over Zoom,” Hudgens said, adding with a laugh that she “fully just slid into his DMs.”

Hudgens and “Elvis” star Austin Butler ended their long-term relationship earlier in 2020 after dating for over eight years.

