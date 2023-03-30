ROME (AP) — A Vatican official says Pope Francis has spent a good first night in the hospital after being admitted for a respiratory infection. Further medical updates were expected later Thursday. Francis was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital for tests on Wednesday afternoon after experiencing difficulty breathing. The Vatican says the 86-year-old pope doesn’t have COVID-19 but will remain in the hospital for several days of treatment. His audiences were canceled through Friday. Francis is scheduled to celebrate Palm Sunday this weekend, and it wasn’t clear how his medical condition would affect the Vatican’s Holy Week observances. His hospitalization was the first since Francis underwent intestinal surgery and spent 10 days at the Gemelli hospital in July 2021.

