LONDON (AP) — Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan says a disciplinary panel has dismissed a charge against him alleging he made a racially aggravated remark toward a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian ethnicity in 2009. The verdict marks the latest stage of a scandal that erupted when Azeem Rafiq went public in 2020 saying he had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying at Yorkshire. Among Rafiq’s allegations was one where he accused Vaughan of saying to Rafiq and other teammates of Asian ethnicity there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it.” Vaughan categorically denied the charge and he said on Twitter the charge of the England and Wales Cricket Board has been dismissed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.