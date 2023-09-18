POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department has received numerous reports of vehicle burglaries around the City of Pocatello during the past couple of weeks.

To protect yourself from becoming a victim of a vehicle burglary, police say to make sure all the windows are rolled up, lock the doors, and if the vehicle has an alarm system, make sure the alarm system is activated.

In most cases, thefts from vehicles occur as a result of people leaving their car doors unlocked or leaving valuable items in plain view. By simply locking the doors to your vehicle and removing valuable items from plain site, the risk of being victimized will be dramatically reduced.

If you have any information about the recent rash of vehicle burglaries in Pocatello or witnessed suspicious activity, contact Pocatello Police at (208)-234-6100.