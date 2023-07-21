FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — The military says a solider has been killed and five others have been hurt in the crash of a tactical vehicle at Fort Bliss in Texas. Authorities say the accident took place at about 9:30 a.m. Friday in a base training area. The name of the dead soldier, the conditions of the injured and details of the accident weren’t immediately released. Fort Bliss is home to the 1st Armored Division. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

