CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has arrested human rights activist Rocio San Miguel. The government confirmed Sunday that San Miguel had been arrested on charges of conspiracy against Maduro, but did not offer any details of the supposed case against her. San Miguel is a lawyer and rights activist who has specialized in studying Venezuela’s shadowy, often corrupt armed forces. Venezuela’s attorney general claimed San Miguel had been linked to a plot to kill Maduro. San Miguel was arrested Friday at an airport in Caracas, and rights activists say they do not know where she was taken.

