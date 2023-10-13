MIAMI (AP) — The lives of several hundred thousand Venezuelans living in the U.S. could change now that President Joe Biden’s administration is offering them temporary legal status. The Homeland Security Department announced last month it would grant Temporary Protected Status to an estimated 472,000 Venezuelans. That makes it easier for them to get work permits. Víctor Macedo says he can now earn a living “as God intended.” He dreams of opening a bakery. He and his wife and two children have been living in Florida for nearly two years with the support of family and friends. They fled Venezuela after receiving death threats for opposing the country’s socialist government.

